SPOTLIGHT | New ‘After’ movie hits screens; explosive local series ‘Ludik’ debuts; Global Citizen countdown

Spotlight shines a light on two new movie releases this week; the first Afrikaans series on Netflix; and exciting announcements about this year’s Global Citizen Festival.

The latest film in the After romantic drama series, After Ever Happy, hits cinemas this week. Based on the hugely popular novels by Anna Todd, the movie series stars Josephine Langford (Tessa) and Hero Fiennes Tiffin as the brooding Hardin. As shocking secrets are revealed in the fourth instalment, Tessa is no longer the sweet, simple girl she was when she met Hardin, any more than he is the cruel, moody boy she fell for. Will their love survive the revelations?

Also out this week is the adorable family animation movie Best Birthday Ever, with a voice cast that includes Jennifer Saunders. Little Charlie, a small rabbit who lives with his loving family at the edge of town, has a happy life before his baby sister Clara is born and turns his world upside down.

Netflix is releasing the first Afrikaans original with its explosive six-part series Ludik, streaming from August 26. Tycoon Daan Ludik, played by SA-born Hollywood star Arnold Vosloo as the stoic lead, has to drag his empire out of a scandalous mess of murder, guns and illegal diamonds. Don’t miss Collette Prince’s interviews with some of the cast.

And, finally, Spotlight covers the countdown to the tenth Global Citizen Festival, being held this year in Ghana and New York in two parallel events on September 24. Since 2012, Global Citizen has hosted festivals around the world, uniting artists, activists and leaders with a mission to end extreme poverty. Collette gives the inside track on the artist line-up and build-up to this year’s festival. Make sure to play your part in changing the world on www.globalcitizen.org.