Msaki making inroads as a composer

The East London-born artist has been writing songs for many artists, she shares. Recently, she started frequenting Los Angeles where she is building a profile as a songwriter.
It was through her work featured on projects by Black Coffee, Tresor and Sun-El Musician that a producer noticed her mighty pen. The producer invited her to join other incredible songwriters in America.
The opportunity introduced her to an ecosystem of songwriters who work with the likes of American stars Drake and Beyoncé.
“I want to write songs for other people. I’m glad that through that opportunity I sent a demo of a song to Justin Bieber’s team. The song was considered but did not make it to the album. But still, it was a big thing for me,” Msaki says.
“Locally, I have written songs for many artists including Kelly Khumalo and Black Coffee. My ambition is to write a song for John Legend or any other person who has a voice to can carry a message.
"When Riky Rick died, we had just started working together and I was writing songs for him. I want to make sure I have opportunities to spread the message.”
The talented guitarist had last recorded an album in 2016 when she released Zaneliza: How the Water Moves, which was also nominated at the Samas before Platinumb Heart hit the streets in November 2021.
“I look at things that are happening in the society. I have my personal stories to tell. When we did a song with Oskido, I was really asking the question as to when the killings of people by police is going to end. We experienced the same thing during apartheid and people are still being killed by police during democracy,” Msaki says.
Recently, when Black Coffee won a Grammy Award for his latest album Subconsciously, Msaki was among the people he praised for contributing to the project.
“I love working with Black Coffee. We have a creative understanding that really works for us.
"He is very committed and goes deep when he wants to produce the best song. And I am inspired by him and I am learning from him," Msaki says.
As much as she has worked with artists like Kabza de Small, Prince Kaybee, Nduduzo Makhathini and Focalistic among others, Msaki refuses to be boxed into any music genre when it comes to defining her style.
“I have much respect for genres but I just compose music. For me, the genre thing is null and void. I can turn a house song into a ballad or jazz song. I am an artist ... I can adopt and change the tempo.”
Msaki is not a musician by chance as her siblings are all musically inclined. Her father and grandfather also composed music for schools.
Msaki believes she is a late bloomer.
Msaki making inroads as a composer
Producer writing music for local, international stars
Image: Oupa Bopape
It's still a shockingly rare feat to see female producers recognised in the local music industry and also getting noticed in music awards.
Having Msaki compete for Best Produced Album of the Year at the SA Music awards (Samas) at the weekend – a category dominated by male counterparts – is one of those moments.
Born Asanda Lusaseni Mvana, Msaki has received five nominations in total at this year's awards.
The 33-year-old musician has been making inroads as a composer writing music for local and international stars and it's about time she wins something for her creativity.
Her other nominations include Sampra Artist of the Year, Female Artist of the Year, Best Adult Contemporary Album and Best Collaboration for her effort with Da Capo.
The married mother of three regards the nominations as the highlight of her music career, saying the five nods are proof that she is not in the industry to add numbers.
“I am grateful for these nominations and I am proud of the work done in the album Platinumb Heart . I produced the album with one of the most talented artists, Neo Muyanga, and we really put in a lot of work. These nominations mean that my work is coming of age and it shows that I am not a fluke,” Msaki says.
“This is just proof that I have been making music that people have been engaging with. It is a stamp about my presence in the industry. What excites me most is that I am nominated for the first time as a producer.”
The East London-born artist has been writing songs for many artists, she shares. Recently, she started frequenting Los Angeles where she is building a profile as a songwriter.
It was through her work featured on projects by Black Coffee, Tresor and Sun-El Musician that a producer noticed her mighty pen. The producer invited her to join other incredible songwriters in America.
The opportunity introduced her to an ecosystem of songwriters who work with the likes of American stars Drake and Beyoncé.
“I want to write songs for other people. I’m glad that through that opportunity I sent a demo of a song to Justin Bieber’s team. The song was considered but did not make it to the album. But still, it was a big thing for me,” Msaki says.
“Locally, I have written songs for many artists including Kelly Khumalo and Black Coffee. My ambition is to write a song for John Legend or any other person who has a voice to can carry a message.
"When Riky Rick died, we had just started working together and I was writing songs for him. I want to make sure I have opportunities to spread the message.”
The talented guitarist had last recorded an album in 2016 when she released Zaneliza: How the Water Moves, which was also nominated at the Samas before Platinumb Heart hit the streets in November 2021.
“I look at things that are happening in the society. I have my personal stories to tell. When we did a song with Oskido, I was really asking the question as to when the killings of people by police is going to end. We experienced the same thing during apartheid and people are still being killed by police during democracy,” Msaki says.
Recently, when Black Coffee won a Grammy Award for his latest album Subconsciously, Msaki was among the people he praised for contributing to the project.
“I love working with Black Coffee. We have a creative understanding that really works for us.
"He is very committed and goes deep when he wants to produce the best song. And I am inspired by him and I am learning from him," Msaki says.
As much as she has worked with artists like Kabza de Small, Prince Kaybee, Nduduzo Makhathini and Focalistic among others, Msaki refuses to be boxed into any music genre when it comes to defining her style.
“I have much respect for genres but I just compose music. For me, the genre thing is null and void. I can turn a house song into a ballad or jazz song. I am an artist ... I can adopt and change the tempo.”
Msaki is not a musician by chance as her siblings are all musically inclined. Her father and grandfather also composed music for schools.
Msaki believes she is a late bloomer.
Nomfundo Moh's debut album changes her life drastically
Two Samas nods validate Emtee's hard work
Ntando still going strong after 19 years
Rouge’s comeback era packs quite a punch
Zakes Bantwini looks for first Sama gong
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos