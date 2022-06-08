Mobi Dixon surprised by four nods for Samas

'I had thought house music was no longer considered'

House music DJ Mobi Dixon, who received four nominations for the 28th South African Music Awards (Samas), has a lot to celebrate since the nods came unexpectedly.



The nominees were announced on Tuesday in Randburg, Johannesburg, with Zakes Bantwini topping the list with seven nominations. These include album of the year for Ghetto King, male artist of the year, best dance album and best engineered album awards...