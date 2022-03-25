Somi repays 'debt' to Miriam Makeba with album

Sunday's launch features top local talent

Singer Somi Kakoma, who is set to launch her album Zenzile: The Reimagination of Miriam Makeba on Sunday, wants to honour the late music legend and celebrate her memory.



American-born singer, who uses her first name Somi as her stage moniker, landed in SA on Wednesday to prepare for the show. She has promised music lovers a great time as she share the stage with local stars in a 90-minute set...