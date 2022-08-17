×

Entertainment

Zwai Bala fondly remembers his school days with Tokollo

'We started making beats and just jumped on it'

17 August 2022 - 07:38
Amanda Maliba Entertainment reporter

To many, Tokollo Tshabalala may have been a music superstar who was part of the revered kwaito group TKZee, but to Zwai Bala he was a brother. 

Magesh, as he was fondly known, died on Monday morning following an epileptic seizure. ..

