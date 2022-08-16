Kwaito legend 'Magesh' remembered as one of the greatest composers
'Tokollo never wrote down lyrics, they came straight from his mind'
The late kwaito singer Tokollo Tshabalala aka Magesh will forever be remembered as one of the greatest music songwriters to come out of SA.
Tshabalala died on Monday following an epileptic seizure, the family said in a statement. He was a member of legendary group TKZee which was made up of him, Zwai Bala and Kabelo Mabalane. The industry has praised Tshabalala for being highly talented and underrated...
