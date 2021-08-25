Kabelo Mabalane makes a musical comeback with a feature on a Da Kruk single

It's been nearly seven years since Kabelo Mabalane was in the studio and now he's ready to make his musical comeback.

The former TKZee member took to Instagram on Sunday announcing to his fans that he is featuring on Da Kruk's next single launching on September 10.

“Music is such a spiritual experience and I think I'm in the right frame of mind now to make music that's really honest to who I am and where I'm at and I had to go through the process,” he told TshisaLIVE.

“Da Kruk reached out to me ... he gave me a couple of beats and asked me if I'm keen and I was excited and got into the studio with him.”