Kabelo Mabalane now has own fitness centre
Kwaito star Kabelo Mabalane has completed his transition as fitness guru with the launch of his very own health and fitness centre - Kumo Life.
The state-of-the-art centre, located in the heart of Sandton in Johannesburg, will open to the public officially on June 1.
The 42-year-old celebrity business person opened the doors of the one-stop lifestyle centre to Sowetan yesterday for a sneak peek of what to expect. The transition has been years in the making for Mabalane.
"I did a business course in 2013 and from then I got inspired to grow. Around the time I had fallen madly in love with running - I started running in 2005," he explained.
"With the business knowledge I got from the course, I started to think about how to maximise on my passion? I have been toying with many different ideas and I settled on this."
Named after his first-born son Khumo, the facility is geared for runners. When you walk into the centre, you are greeted by the colourful nutrition food bar.
On the right there is a space where you can consult a physiotherapist, biokinetics, dietician, podiatrist and cryotherapy. On the left is a large sports retail store. "I would call it a runner's eco-system. To call it a wellness centre sort of limit us. Each part fits the next," Mabalane said.
"There is the wellness part with healthcare professionals. After the consultants have sorted you out, we do an assessment and they put you in the right gear.
"We have the nutritional element, where we do meal plans for people. We are also on Uber Eats and Mr Delivery."
Upstairs will be the high-performance studio still under construction and set to open on September 1. It will offer speed work endurance and strength work.
"People often think running ... you just put on your shoes and you go. I have learned that you need to function from a strong base," he said. "In layman's terms you need to make sure that your body is strong enough to run. So we equip the muscle that you are using."
Mabalane sees his clientele as the first-time runner. "Those people that just came off the couch and they want to get serious on their health and wellbeing. It's people who were where I was in 2005."
When he started his music career with TKZee in 1996, Mabalane never in his wildest dreams imagined that he would be here. Next weekend his band will be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement award at the 25th South African Music Awards (Samas)
"Our identity doesn't lie in what we do. When your identity lies in what you do, you will never grow," he said.
"If I looked at myself as a musician and that's the only thing I do, I would have never experienced the other things that I experienced in my life. My biggest fear is failure, I think most people don't step out in various things because of failure."
For his music fans, he is currently in studio cooking up something.