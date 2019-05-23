Kabelo Mabalane now has own fitness centre

Kwaito star Kabelo Mabalane has completed his transition as fitness guru with the launch of his very own health and fitness centre - Kumo Life.

The state-of-the-art centre, located in the heart of Sandton in Johannesburg, will open to the public officially on June 1.

The 42-year-old celebrity business person opened the doors of the one-stop lifestyle centre to Sowetan yesterday for a sneak peek of what to expect. The transition has been years in the making for Mabalane.

"I did a business course in 2013 and from then I got inspired to grow. Around the time I had fallen madly in love with running - I started running in 2005," he explained.

"With the business knowledge I got from the course, I started to think about how to maximise on my passion? I have been toying with many different ideas and I settled on this."

Named after his first-born son Khumo, the facility is geared for runners. When you walk into the centre, you are greeted by the colourful nutrition food bar.