TKZee member Tokollo 'Magesh’ Tshabalala has died

Tokollo ''Magesh’’ Tshabalala, member of kwaito band TKZee and the son of Stanley 'Screamer' Tshabalala, has died.

According to a statement issued by his family, the kwaito legend 'passed away this morning as a result of an epileptic seizure'.

The family has requested privacy during this difficult period.

Orlando Pirates, the former club of Tokollo's father Stanley 'Screamer' Tshabalala, also issued a statement on social media.

''Orlando Pirates football club is saddened by the news of the passing of the son of Mr Stanley Tshabalala, Tokollo. Tokollo, who also goes by the name of Magesh, was a renowned musician, famously known for his song writing and being a member of the group TKZee. We convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Tshabalala family and pledge our profound moral support,’’ read the statement.

The funeral details will be announced in due course.

This is a developing story.

