Kea Boya wants to use her platform to tackle mental health issues

Radio personality Keabetswe “Kea” Boya plans to use her voice to spread mental health awareness having battled depression in the past.

The 5FM radio presenter, who hosts the weekend afternoon show – 5 Weekend Afternoons – between 2pm to 5pm, is highly influenced by Anele Mdoda’s quirkiness and Bonang Matheba’s work ethic.

The 26-year-old who describes herself as smart, witty and creative, hopes to also become a mental health ambassador for the United Nations after her battle with depression back in high school.

“I taught myself to fight for the things I wanted. I fell into depression in high school because I felt the expectation for me to perform well academically. Another reason was the fear of change because I changed schools about three times in my high school phase," Boya remembered.

“I first went to a new school that was being opened in the area, I studied there grade 8 and 9 but the school wasn’t going great, so I was then taken to Cornerstone College where I attended grade 10 and 11 but I then fell into depression the same year (in grade 11).

This resulted in the school suspending her because she missed a month of school and had poor marks.

"I then had to go to Clapham High School where I completed my matric. I really went through different transitions in those years and that took a toll on me," she said.