WATCH: Vuyo Mere on how Daniel ‘Mambush’ Mudau helped him

Former Bafana Bafana, Mamelodi Sundowns and Platinum Stars defender Vuyo Mere details how Daniel ‘Mambush’ Mudau forced him to toe the line.

Mere, who won back to back PSL titles with Sundowns, also talks about sinking into depression in 2011 and entertaining the thoughts of suicide when he found himself without a club and no suiters after he was released by the Brazilians.

During his highly successful career spanning more than 20 years, Mere played for Hellenic, Sundowns, Swallows, Platinum Stars, Bidvest Wits and now TS Galaxy and he has no intentions of retiring.