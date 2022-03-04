Galaxy ready to fight in key clash against Baroka

After suffering their first defeat this year against Mamelodi Sundowns on Wednesday, TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic expects an immediate response from his side when they meet struggling Baroka at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow at 3.30 pm.

Galaxy were thumped 0-3 by Sundowns at Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday to drop to second from the bottom of the DStv Premiership log table.

Before that defeat, the Rockets had a good run which saw them register two victories and a draw in their first three matches of the year in all competitions.

Ramovic wants his side to quickly put that embarrassing defeat to Sundowns behind and focus on getting maximum points against Bakgaga.

“Pressure is there, but it is also a good thing because we can deal with it since I came here,” Ramovic told the media after the game.

“The attitude of the players in my team is good, we will go into the next match knowing that this will be a tough game, but for Baroka, it’s also a tough one. We have to prepare ourselves and keep the game as we did against Sundowns. We have to believe in ourselves and I think we will do well. We just have to improve and we will.

“I know that since October, we have improved well and I’m sure we will be ready for Saturday to give them a fight.”

Things have not been going well for Baroka recently, having suffered two huge defeats in their last three matches [0-4 to Sekhukhune United and 0-3 to Marumo Gallants]. They have also lost 0-1 to Kaizer Chiefs, conceding eight goals in the process without scoring.

With nine games remaining and three points behind Galaxy, Baroka cannot afford to lose the match against Galaxy as that would put them in more trouble.

Under-fire coach Kgoloko Thobejane admitted that his side would need to start scoring to win matches and move away from the danger zone. “We need nine games to go now and we are still at the bottom,” Thobejane told the club media department.

“We will try to come out of this situation. We need a win. But what can we win without scoring? We do create chances and we are not converting them. It is disappointing where we are.”