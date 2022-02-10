Moving parliament to Tshwane makes economic and political sense

Cape Town will still attract local and international tourists

The trial of Zandile Mafe on allegations that he torched the parliament building in Cape Town has helped resuscitate an age-old debate on where the country's executive power should be based.



A public discourse that has been etched, for years, in the minds of politicians, civil society activists and the public at large has now found new expression in the middle of parliament's arson case that has shocked all and sundry...