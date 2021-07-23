Jub Jub must stay in his lane

I think Jub Jub's recent fame for invading people's privacy is making him think that he understands the politics of this country.

Perhaps he needs to concentrate on ensuring that the children he maimed under the influence of whatever are well looked after rather than for him to dwell on politics he knows very little about. It is so careless of him to call for people to steal and destroy property under the guise of poverty.

I guess he thinks his utterances are like him invading the privacy of the people in that snobbish reality show he is presenting. For some time I thought he was maturing after doing time, but his recent comments on this looting proved me wrong.

His utterances are dangerous. Our country does not need people like him. It shows that jail has not changed him for the better. He was on holiday there. I am disappointed in him. Stay in your lane of those snobbish reality shows.

Raletsatsi Makgato, Tzaneen