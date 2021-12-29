'Tantamount to a gagging order': Judge dismisses Mama Jackie's urgent case

In an interview last month, Maarohanye claimed to have “smashed” Du-Pont — a reference to having sex with somebody. Du-Pont is known for her role as Lelo in Skeem Saam.

Maarohanye boasted to Podcast and Chill host MacG (MacGyver Mukwevho) that he later cheated on Du-Pont with singer Kelly Khumalo after the singer used “muti” to seduce him.

Du-Pont reacted with an emotional 17-minute video posted on Instagram, accusing Maarohanye of repeatedly raping and abusing her for two years. She also made several allegations against Mpambani.

In her arguments read by her counsel, advocate Vicky Olivier, Mpambani alleged her life had been under threat since the publishing of those statements on social media, saying people saw her as a witch.

According to Olivier, Mpambani was almost attacked by a mob at Southgate Mall. She also claimed that she had strangers walking past her house hurling insults, with some going as far as pointing fingers at her.

"The applicant is not seeking for respondents to be silenced, but what she is doing here is an attempt to preserve her dignity and good name," Olivier told the court, saying Mpambani had "paid a huge price" for previously not responding to such allegations.

Mia, however, said the alleged insults could not be directly linked to what was posted by Du-Pont and Khumalo as there had already been some negative publicity about Mpambani before the publishing of statements made by the duo.