WATCH | Jub Jub explains his weight loss is due to Covid-19 struggle

07 July 2021 - 12:47
Fans had noticed Jub Jub's weight loss and showed concern for the star.
Image: Supplied.

Hip-hop artist and reality TV star Jub Jub has taken to social media to share with fans the details of his experience with Covid-19, hoping to help them realise how dangerous the virus is.

Taking to Instagram in a lengthy video, the star got emotional, opening up about his harrowing experience with Covid-19, the virus that has SA at alert 4 as the third wave continues.

In the video, Jub Jub said he contracted the virus while shooting Moja Love's You Promised To Marry Me in the Eastern Cape late last year.

The star said it was a debilitating experience, being the most devastating of his life. He added that his weight loss is linked to his fight against Covid-19, noting that he has seen fans show concern and ask the question about the kilos he shed.

“In 2020, November, I was in Port Elizabeth (Gqeberha). I was shooting You Promised To Marry Me. I had the most devastating experience of my life, I never thought I would go through that. So in 2020, I got f*cked up by Covid-19. And you guys saw me and after that started wondering ukuthi why have I lost so much weight,” he said.

The Uyajola 9/9 host went on to detail his symptoms and how he felt dizzy, light-headed and felt like he was experiencing both cold and hot spells.

“When I got medication, I felt dizzy, like my body was like heating up. And this was before the Delta variant,” he said. 

Jub Jub also said that he hid his diagnosis from fans because that would have had an effect on the Mzansi community at large.

“For everyone to see me in that condition is not good. Everybody who was close to me at that time was very devastated. I tried to keep it away from everybody because I knew that was really going to mess up the country...” 

Jub Jub asked his fans to refrain from reckless behaviour and do their best to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

Watch here:

Jub Jub isn't the only celeb who's come forward to tell the tale of having the coronavirus.

Rapper Cassper Nyovest took to Twitter to thank god for surviving the virus, and living to tell of his experience.

“The fact that I survived Covid-19 physically and financially is a great blessing from God cause I’m not really a savings person. I’m always flipping my money and I managed to keep all my favourite cars and crib. I am still standing through His grace,” said Cassper.

