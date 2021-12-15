No man is incapable of being an abuser

Killings of women from different walks of life has proved that

I have always maintained that there are two things in the world that will never shock me: racism and sexism. Unlike many black South Africans who still get shocked by diabolical acts of racism, there is absolutely nothing that a white racist can ever do that would stun me.



We are talking here about people who have shot and killed black human beings whom they “mistook” for animals. We are talking about people who, knowing the dastardly acts of the apartheid regime, believe, in their majority (according to a study conducted by the Institute for Social Justice) that apartheid was not a crime against humanity...