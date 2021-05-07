Reality show back nine months later, promises to be explosive
Life with Kelly Khumalo returns for second season
Kelly Khumalo’s reality TV show not only scooped a nomination at this year’s SA Film and Television Awards (Saftas), but it’s coming back for a second season that promises to just be as explosive as the first.
The dramatic trailer for the second season of Life With Kelly Khumalo premiered online this week. The 13-part series will return on Thursday. “My reality show is my way of owning my reality and embracing who I am,” Khumalo says...
