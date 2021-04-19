Artists release Nathi Must Fall song

Artists and creatives staging a sit-in at the National Arts Council (NAC) offices in Newtown, Johannesburg, have created a song and dance movement challenge called Nathi Must Fall.



The song Nathi Must Fall is about the call to remove minister of sport, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa. The song comes after many calls by different artists and creative activists who have wanted Mthethwa to step down as a minister since this year started. The calls were motivated by the problems surrounding the presidential stimulus employment programme (PESP) and Covid-19 relief funds. A group of artists who call themselves Abahlali base NAC has been sitting in at the NAC offices demanding answers on how the PESP money has been distributed...