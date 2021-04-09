Entertainment

Group doesn't want arts department dealing with probe

Artists want independent audit of NAC's handling of Covid-19 funds

09 April 2021 - 07:58

The group of artists and creatives staging a sit-in at the National Arts Council (NAC) offices in Newtown, Johannesburg, has rejected a recommendation to have the department of sports, arts & culture heading the forensic audit at the institution.

Speaking to the parliament portfolio committee for sports, arts & culture on Wednesday, the group that has been protesting at the NAC for 36 days recommended that the forensic audit be handled by an independent auditor...

