Group doesn't want arts department dealing with probe
Artists want independent audit of NAC's handling of Covid-19 funds
The group of artists and creatives staging a sit-in at the National Arts Council (NAC) offices in Newtown, Johannesburg, has rejected a recommendation to have the department of sports, arts & culture heading the forensic audit at the institution.
Speaking to the parliament portfolio committee for sports, arts & culture on Wednesday, the group that has been protesting at the NAC for 36 days recommended that the forensic audit be handled by an independent auditor...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.