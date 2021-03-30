About 6,000 applications for third relief phase

Forensic probe into R300m artists' funds

Minister of sport, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa has announced that a forensic audit will be instituted by the National Arts Council (NAC) board into the mismanagement of the presidential employment stimulus programme (PESP).



This comes after the NAC board suspended CEO Rosemary Mangope and CFO Clifton Changfoot at the end of February due to mismanagement of the PESP funds. Mthethwa yesterday addressed a number of rumours and concerns around PESP, including that of people who received more than they asked for and individuals who used multiple sources to apply for funding, referring to Arthur Mafokate claims...