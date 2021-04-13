I don't owe artists any money - Sithole
There is a plot to kill me, arts council member claims
National Arts Council (NAC) board member and record label owner Dr Sipho Sithole has laid a complaint of intimidation with the police after he claims to have been told that people were plotting to kill him.
Sithole has been accused by artists and creatives of unfairly benefiting from funding from the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme (PESP). They feel this is a conflict of interest. The fund was meant to assist struggling artists during the Covid-19 pandemic...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.