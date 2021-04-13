Entertainment

I don't owe artists any money - Sithole

There is a plot to kill me, arts council member claims

13 April 2021 - 08:42

National Arts Council (NAC) board member and record label owner Dr Sipho Sithole has laid a complaint of intimidation with the police after he claims to have been told that people were plotting to kill him. 

Sithole has been accused by artists and creatives of unfairly benefiting from funding from the Presidential Employment Stimulus Programme (PESP). They feel this is a conflict of interest. The fund was meant to assist struggling artists during the Covid-19 pandemic...

