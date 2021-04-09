Artists staging sit-in at National Arts Council vow to defy court order to vacate offices
The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has ordered the group of artists and creatives who have been staging a sit-in at the National Arts Council offices in Newtown, Johannesburg, to vacate the premises.
In a ruling on Friday, the court ordered that "pending the finalisation of any and all disputes pertaining to the implementation of the Presidential Employment Stimulus Progamme (PESP) the respondents be directed and interdicted to immediately upon service of this order to exit and vacate the premises"...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.