Artists staging sit-in at National Arts Council vow to defy court order to vacate offices

The South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg has ordered the group of artists and creatives who have been staging a sit-in at the National Arts Council offices in Newtown, Johannesburg, to vacate the premises.



In a ruling on Friday, the court ordered that "pending the finalisation of any and all disputes pertaining to the implementation of the Presidential Employment Stimulus Progamme (PESP) the respondents be directed and interdicted to immediately upon service of this order to exit and vacate the premises"...