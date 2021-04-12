Mbobisa is struggling to make a living selling works made out of waste material

Portrait of an artist and her craft

Crafter Yoliswa Mbobisa could have spent the night in the streets of Johannesburg on March 3 after being kicked out for failing to pay rent but was saved by creatives sitting-in at the National Arts Council (NAC) offices in Newtown, Johannesburg.



Mbobisa, 43, from Baziya, outside Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, had had enough of Johannesburg after struggling for months to raise rent money...