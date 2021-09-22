Zuma's legal team claims early victory in plea hearing

Mpofu and Adv Thabani Masuku brought up the history of the case against Zuma, which included lengthy arguments on the spy tapes. Mpofu argued that Downer lacked the title to try Zuma for corruption.

Zuma's legal team called the NPA “vultures” for apparently bringing in their doctors to examine Zuma before his own medical specialists could do so.

Mpofu also argued that Downer had leaked Zuma's medical report to a journalist. The issue of Zuma's medical fitness last came before judge Koen on September 9, when Zuma’s attorney Bethuel Thusini filed another affidavit in the special plea matter, accusing Downer of further acts of serious misconduct.

Downer, in his affidavit, denied all of the allegations. He said in spite of undertakings, the state did not receive the comprehensive medical report on time, and then Zuma’s doctors did not initially provide all of his medical records.

Based on what they did get, a heart specialist, Prof Andrew Sarkin, Prof Martin Brand, a gastric surgeon and Dr Albert Muranda, a nephrologist, concluded in a report dated Sep. 14 that Zuma was medically fit to stand trial.

Trengove defended Downer, saying the leaked medical records were in court papers, which were not confidential. He stated that Downer did have the title to prosecute Zuma and that the state needed more prosecutors like him.

Trengove added that Zuma's arguments in his special plea was the “same old, same old” complaints used in previous unsuccessful court bids.

The state believes Zuma's plea is his latest move to put an end to the prosecution.

Legal experts told Sowetan on Tuesday that Zuma needed to prove to court that Downer “is blinded by his own prejudice” to have him successfully removed from his corruption trial.

“Zuma must prove that Billy Downer’s personal interest in the matter outweighs the interest of society and justice to such an extent that he will be prejudiced in his [Zuma’s] defence, that is a very difficult onus of proof in itself,” said law expert Dr Llewellyn Curlewis from the University of Pretoria.

“The gist of the argument advanced is that Billy Downer has too much emotional attachment to the Zuma matter and as a result he cannot act in good faith and objectively... that on its own doesn’t exclude you from doing a good job,” Curlewis said.

Another criminal law expert, Prof Stephen Tuson, said Zuma needed to prove that Downer and the prosecution team “is dishonest, unfair to an extent that they would mislead the court”.

“He has to prove that they are incapable of presenting a fair case against him. It’s a very difficult case to make,” Tuson said.

He said legally, Zuma is “not entitled to a completely impartial prosecutor” as it’s judges who are expected to be impartial while prosecutors were expected to believe that an accused in guilty and put together evidence to secure a prosecution.

Zuma is accused of receiving an annual bribe of R500,000 from French arms dealer Thales for protection from an investigation into the controversial arms deal.

The alleged bribe was facilitated by Schabir Shaik, who was Zuma’s financial adviser.​