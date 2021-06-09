IN PICTURES | Zakes Bantwini and Nandi Madida celebrate fifth wedding anniversary

When we jot down our favourite celebrity couples in SA, house vocalist and music producer Zakes Bantwini and his wife, singer and TV personality Nandi Madida are definitely on our list.

Speaking to Anele Mdoda on Real Talk with Anele in 2017, the singer revealed that she met her husband at the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) nominee party.

"He was my second boyfriend, after like, another relationship that I was in for like a 100 years. So I was just like 'no, I'm not in the mood'. I met him at the SAMAs, they had an announcement... the nominee party,"she said.

"I told him I love his music and I think he's amazing. Cause he is, if not the best performer, one of the best performers. So I was being genuine and he was like 'I love you' and I was like 'no, this is not gonna work out...” she laughed.

However, she explained that later on it was more career talk than romance. "He was the guy who was helping me. If you've noticed actually, my career went on a trajectory once I met him because he was guiding me.

“He literally was like 'what do you need? Do you need a team, do you need this?' It's not the reason obviously why I ended up being with him, but someone who cared so much, and was willing to invest in me... And he was like 'no it's fine, you don't have to date me'," she remarks.

Zakes and Nandi have been together for eight years but have now been married for five years.

So, in celebration of this power couple's wedding anniversary, we go down memory lane with beautiful moments of their love throughout the years.