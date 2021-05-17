'I enjoy obscure spaces'

Tlale's creative juices flow in parking lot

Celebrity fashion designer David Tlale marked the return of “escape and dreaming” by showcasing his new ready-to-wear collection in the underground parking of Melrose Arch, Johannesburg, with a live audience.



The local couturier transformed the space into a dreamlike botanical garden with surprise appearances by radio personalities Anele Mdoda and Melanie Bala walking the runway...