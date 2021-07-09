Zozibini Tunzi breaking barriers in beauty pageant space

'This is a platform for women, and it should be open to all types of women'

Zozibini Tunzi has been a public figure for only two years, but it feels like two decades.



Her trajectory to the top is an emblem of how the internet (lighting fast) and its fave offspring social media (fickle) have made it easy for hundreds like her to become superstars overnight in the 2010s...