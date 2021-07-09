Mpume finds her voice after letting go of her fears

Rising star had delayed her move after warning about wolves in the industry

Afro-pop singer Mpume Xulu has finally taken a brave step to kick-start her music career after conquering her fear of venturing into the entertainment industry that was fuelled by horror stories.



Xulu, whose stage name is Mpume SA, was told that the industry was not a safe space for a young woman and that producers would take advantage of her...