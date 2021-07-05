The stars have Faith in their make-up

Cosmetics expert Faith Seuoe has made many artists look like celebrities

From Brenda Fassie to Felicia Mabuza-Suttle and Danai Gurira, trailblazing make-up artist Faith Seuoe has played her part in ensuring that the beauty industry does not fail black women.



The 57-year-old describes working on the Sowetan40 x Netflix campaign as a high point for her illustrious 38-year career in the cosmetics industry...