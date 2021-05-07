Singer and composer hosts workshops at schools
Ntuli working hard to take iscathamiya to next level
Chris Ntuli who has been hosting scathamiya workshops in high schools around KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape for years wants to preserve the genre.
Ntuli is a founding member of Durban Black Drifters, a scathamiya group that has been touring Belgium, Norway, Chicago and the US, though it he has struggled to attain the success. Drifters has also appeared in a Broadway musical written by American playwright Ermill Thrower called Hurricane Katrina, dedicated to the flood victims of New Orleans in 2004...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.