Entertainment

Singer and composer hosts workshops at schools

Ntuli working hard to take iscathamiya to next level

07 May 2021 - 08:06

Chris Ntuli who has been hosting scathamiya workshops in high schools around KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape for years wants to preserve the genre.

Ntuli is a founding member of Durban Black Drifters, a scathamiya group that has been touring Belgium, Norway, Chicago and the US, though it he has struggled to attain the success. Drifters has also appeared in a Broadway musical written by American playwright Ermill Thrower called Hurricane Katrina, dedicated to the flood victims of New Orleans in 2004...

