Public participation 'at core of new awards'
SAPMAs aim to bridge the gap in rewarding musical excellence
Gospel, Maskandi and Mbaqanga music will get more spotlight this year as the industry launches the 1st Annual South African Popular Music Awards.
The SAPMAs will be officially launched on February 24. The awards seek to acknowledge previously sidelined music genres and those that have been popular among the black community in the past decade. SAPMAs further recognise Afro, hip-hop, gqom and kwaito music...
