Colin steps up to fill Durandt's shoes

SA boxing's go-to trainer continues to rake in big bucks

It is hard to miss the parallels in the death of SA’s top boxing trainer Nick “Mthakathi” Durandt and the rise of Colin “Nomakanjani” Nathan, who has become the go-to man for boxers around the country.



One such boxer is Moruti “Baby Face” Mthalane, who had been with Durandt since his fifth fight in 2001. Mthalane won the SA, IBF and IBO flyweight titles under Durandt...