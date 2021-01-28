Musicians decry the closure of Musica stores in SA
The SA music industry has reacted with shock to the closure of Musica music outlets around the country at the end of May.
Clicks Group, the owners of Musica since 1992, announced on Thursday that the biggest music, movies and games sellers in SA was shutting down its door, citing the digital era and low sales. The group further stated that the 59 remaining shops in the country will be closed in May, while 19 stores closed at the start of the 2021 financial year...
