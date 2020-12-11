'Ntandane' accuses producer of stealing song
Isibaya actor's solo music career dream out of tune
Isibaya actor Mdu Gumede’s dream of a solo music career under the moniker MasterQ has hit a stumbling block before even taking off following accusations of song theft.
Gumede, who plays taxi driver Ntandane on the show, has accused Durban music producer Nokzen of stealing his song with vocalist Skye Wanda. But Nokzen has denied the accusations, labelling Gumede a “liar”...
