Springbok ace has become the big brother he needed in his struggles

Mapimpi keen to give budding sports stars a hand up

11 December 2020 - 09:28

Standing over a dominating 1.8m tall, Makazole Mapimpi is the last person you would want to face on a rugby field.

A friendly giant whose struggles are hidden deep beneath his hulking figure, the sportster is looking to change the lives of those who had difficult early careers like he did...

