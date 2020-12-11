Creative rapper cherishes independence

Sean Trimz carves a niche churning out soundtracks

While many young artists struggle to break into the local music scene, rapper Sean Trimz has found a way to make a quick mark – by producing soundtracks for local soapies and drama series.



Born Dumisani Mlaudza in Vosloorus, on the East Rand, Sean Trimz has produced soundtracks for Isidingo, Isibaya, Isithembiso, Rhythm City and Gomora while slowly building his name in the industry...