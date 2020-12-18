Entertainment

Six rising stars to follow in 2021

By Emmanuel Tjiya, Thango Ntwasa and Patience Bambalele - 18 December 2020 - 10:02

Introducing the showbiz class of 2021 – Sowetan culture vultures Emmanuel Tjiya, Patience Bambalele and Thango Ntwasa make selections of the six rising stars to watch out for next year.

Azana, 20 – Music..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa clamps down on gatherings, beaches and alcohol sales as he tightens ...
“You will never own one", driver after crashing McLaren worth over R5m in Cape ...
X