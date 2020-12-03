The finalists' songs will be showcased on Sunday

Idols trio ecstatic about debut singles

Idols SA's top three – Zama, Mr Music and Brandon – can’t wait to debut their singles this coming Sunday.



Zama, the only woman still standing in the contest, plans to perform two songs – A Change is Gonna Come (by Jennifer Hudson and Without You (by Mariah Carey) – that she has already stunned viewers with. She will also premiere her female empowerment anthem Ndizobizwa...