Zahn-Reece upbeat after losing spot
Zama over the moon at Idols Top 10 vote
The Idols SA dreams of Zahn-Reece, Qhawe, Ethan, Dee, Jerodine and Melanin came to an end on Sunday night after they were eliminated.
ZanoThando, Brandon, Succedor, Mr Music, Zama, Ntokozo, Be, Bongi, Jooma and Ndoni advanced to the top 10...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.