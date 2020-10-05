Entertainment

Zahn-Reece upbeat after losing spot

Zama over the moon at Idols Top 10 vote

By Emmanuel Tjiya - 05 October 2020 - 13:46

The Idols SA dreams of Zahn-Reece, Qhawe, Ethan, Dee, Jerodine and Melanin came to an end on Sunday night after they were eliminated.

ZanoThando, Brandon, Succedor, Mr Music, Zama, Ntokozo, Be, Bongi, Jooma and Ndoni advanced to the top 10...

