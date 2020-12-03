Covid-19 has put the continent on technology fast lane

ICT innovations hold key to a better, thriving Africa

For most of us, 2020 has been a year of almost dramatic, almost traumatic change. As individuals, our lives have been transformed; as businesses, our operating models have been revolutionised; and as a society, we have been shaken to the core.



Fortunately, many of the technologies that have helped us through the worst of the pandemic and the lockdown hold the key to success and prosperity in the post-lockdown era...