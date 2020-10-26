Shock elimination of Be in show
Predictions for top 3 Idols contestants
Love was in the air as the Idols SA contestants vied for a spot in the top seven on Sunday night.
Unfortunately, it was the end of the road for one of my favourite contestants and aspirant singer Be. It was a shock elimination as she was impressive the week before, but that is the nature of the game. One day you are in and the next you are out. Let’s get into this week’s predictions:..
