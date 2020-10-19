'Lockdown hits' theme seems to put drag on contestants
Spark fizzles out as Idols draws to close
The Idols SA top 9 performances were the most disappointing and underwhelming so far this season.
The contestants, with the exception of three, were so lukewarm and forgettable that on Sunday anyone could possibly go home. So many dropped the ball, and perhaps it was the “lockdown hits” theme of the week that restricted them...
