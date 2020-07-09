Leon Schuster scores big with Mama Jack

Leon Schuster's controversial film using blackface scored high TV ratings for free-to-air channel e.tv, while MultiChoice's streaming service Showmax reached a final decision to remove five of Schuster's movies due to a rallying outcry on systematic racism.

The broadcast of Mama Jack last month on e.tv was met with social media backlash as some South Africans deem Schuster's use of blackface in the film racially insensitive.

The 2005 slapstick comedy sees Schuster wearing make-up to disguise himself as a black housekeeper named Mama Bolo.

But according to the latest data by the Broadcast Research Council of SA, Schuster's Mama Jack was watched by 2.91-million viewers on June 13.

The film was the commercial channel's sixth-most watched title of the month.

Sowetan has on numerous occasions since June 22 sought to get e.tv's comment on its position on Schuster's controversial film.

In the latest development, Showmax has now taken the decision to permanently remove seven film titles "due to negative racial stereotyping and prominent elements of blackface".