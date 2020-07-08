Veteran actress Mary Twala, legendary playwright Msomi to be laid to rest tomorrow

Veteran actress Mary Twala’s funeral will take place tomorrow morning.

A statement released on behalf of her famous son Somizi Mhlongo on Wednesday morning confirmed the funeral details.

According to the release, the funeral will follow the Covid-19 funeral regulations.

The service will be streamed live on various social media platforms at an undisclosed venue in Soweto starting at 07.30am on Thursday morning.

“Due to the current global pandemic of Covid-19, the funeral will adhere to the current national funeral restrictions of only 50 attendees allowed, together with the necessary health protocols being observed. No members of the public may attend the funeral,” the statement read issued by Kgadi Mothotse read.

Twala died at Netcare’s Parklane Hospital in Johannesburg on Saturday morning at age 79.

Twala was renowned for her comic relief characters in local productions such as Sarafina!, Molo Fish, Hlala Kwabafileyo, Generations, Skwizas, Muvhango, Yizo Yizo and many more.

"I'm shattered to the core, but I'd be very selfish if I don't release her. My mom lived to the fullest [and] achieved beyond her dreams," son Somizi Mhlongo wrote on Instagram when he broke the news.

Playwright and stalwart Welcome Msomi will also be buried tomorrow. Msomi died on Friday after he was admitted on Thursday at a hospital in Durban. He will be buried in uMlazi, Durban.