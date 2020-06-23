Blackface furore stuns Leon Schuster

Leon Schuster says he's in a state of confusion after MultiChoice decided to pull his films using blackface from streaming service Showmax.

Public broadcaster the SABC yesterday indicated it is considering a similar move.

The veteran comedian has portrayed countless characters in blackface in about nine of his hugely successful films over the years, including Mama Jack, There's a Zulu On My Stoep and Mr Bones. The content has been deemed racially insensitive by some South Africans.

Yesterday, Schuster told Sowetan that he was "disappointed" that his films were removed from Showmax.

"I'm obviously very disappointed and I don't see the reason behind it. I'm trying to find the reason and I'm battling," Schuster said. "I try to bring people together with laughter. There is no race in my heart. I don't see black, white, pink or purple - I just see a person.

"If they are in my region when I do candid camera I go for whoever it is... I don't have preference to one race.

"... There has never been racism in any of the stuff that I've done. My heart is that of a living and loving South African."

SABC acting spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said: "The SABC will continue to address all issues of national importance through its editorial policies, which seek to promote and drive non-racialism, unity and equality."