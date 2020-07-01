Harder lockdown looms in Gauteng

Puren said other countries like Italy, the US and the United Kingdom have also tried an intervention in which certain activities are stopped.

"That's how the approach should be because we can't stop all activities but how can we better manage these activities, in other words if we are looking at shopping centres, can we stagger the hours to ensure that when people attend them they don't congregate."

Puren said SA has by now entered a Covid-19 "trajectory that's probably no different to other countries".

"Remember we [SA] changed our lockdown structures even before we reached peak, we still have a long way to go I am afraid in terms of reaching the peak and the peak declining, that's going to be told by our mortality for example."

It was business as usual at a Soweto Post Office where hundreds queued up without observing social distancing to collect their Covid-19 unemployment grants this week.

In the snaking queues were young men and women with the majority of them not wearing masks.

A 34-year-old man who only identified himself as Dumisani told Sowetan they all received SMSes on Saturday informing them that they could now collect their grant.

"We are scared of contracting Covid-19 but we also need the money, that's the problem. The money is not enough but it's going fill the gaps there and there," Dumisani said.

In Westonaria, a mineworker at the South Deep Gold Mine told Sowetan they believed their company was doing everything to protect them. The 37-year-old man who has been back at work since April 20 said: "A much as we are scared and worried about this because I do not know who's next to get the virus, we are complying at our company."