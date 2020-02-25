WATCH | Beyonce's emotional tribute to Kobe and Gigi Bryant will leave you in tears

According to The Daily Mail, Kobe's wife and Gigi's mother, Vanessa Bryant, opened the memorial with tearful remarks about her "baby girl" and her "soulmate".

Vanessa described Gigi as "an amazingly sweet and gentle soul" who lit up every room she walked into. The mourning mother and wife choked up as she spoke about how her daughter inherited her father's fierce love and talent for basketball, and how she would never have the chance to see her become the trailblazer she was destined to be in the sports world.

“God knew they couldn't be on this Earth without each other. He had to bring them home to have them together,” Vanessa said with tears in her eyes.

Vanessa honoured her husband, saying she had no idea how what she did to deserve a loving man like Kobe.

Also in attendance were basketball legends and Kobe's close friends, Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal, who delivered powerful eulogies as basketball stars and cultural luminaries, according to CNN Entertainment.

Jordan said: “When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died, and as I look at this arena and across the globe, a piece of you died. I promise you, from this day forward, I will live with the memories of knowing that I had a little brother that I tried to help in every way I could. Please rest in peace, little brother.”

After Jordan's 2009 induction to the Hall of Fame, a clip of his tearful induction speech became an internet meme, and the 57-year-old made fun of himself, saying he might have to live through another “crying Jordan” meme after his Monday tribute.