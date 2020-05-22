New 'Bra Hugh' album release showcases muso's ekasi style

To mark the 81st birthday of late jazz maestro Hugh Masekela, a compilation

album featuring some of his hit songs has been released.

Titled Township Grooves, the 18-track album is released by the Hugh Masekela Heritage Foundation and Universal Music.

Township Grooves, which hit the shelves today, features gems that were released by the legend between 1965 and 1974.

According to Masekela's nephew Mabusha Masekela, who assisted in choosing featured songs with the help of Matwetwe Ntombini, the album will remind music lovers where they come from and how rich their culture is.

Mabusha said Township Grooves is a testament to the notion that you can take a person out of the township, but you can never take the township out of them.