How dreams guided Mshengu to stardom

Despite the political storm created by the cultural boycott, Graceland achieved unprecedented top-selling status, entered the UK hit parade on top spot and occupied number three on the US's national Billboard charts. It capped these achievements with a Grammy in the album of the year category.

Mambazo's 1987 album, Shaka Zulu was produced by Simon. It earned them their first Grammy in the best traditional folk recording category, a first by an African group.

Since the Graceland project the group has inspired a number of groundbreaking collaborations with a constellation of international stars from a range of musical traditions including American gospel, European classical music, country, soul, jazz and R&B.

These musicians included Dolly Parton, Stevie Wonder, Nathan East, Bonnie Raitt, Lou Rawls, Joe McBride and Emmylou Harris, to mention a few.

In 1993, at the request of Nelson Mandela, who declared the group 'SA's cultural ambassadors', they performed at the Nobel peace prize ceremony in Oslo, Norway, when Mandela and former president FW de Klerk were bestowed with the awards.

They were among top South African acts that performed at Mandela's historic presidential inauguration on May 10 1994 at the Union Buildings.

Their album, Wenyukela (2003), released for the North American market as Raise Your Spirits Higher, earned them a second Grammy award. During its recording the previous year Shabalala lost his wife of 30 years and Women of Mambazo lead singer, Nellie Shabalala. She was shot by what was believed to be a hired hitman.

Her son Nkosinathi and leader of Junior Mambazo, was accused of the murder. In 1991 he had lost a brother and group member, Headman Shabalala, when he was shot by an off-duty white policeman in what the family believed to have been a racially motivated murder.

In 2004, Ben Shabalala, a brother and former member of the group was killed in Durban.

Despite these family tragedies, Joseph Shabalala's strong faith has always lifted him.

The group concluded the 1990s on a high note and entered the new millennium stronger than ever.

Long Walk to Freedom (2006), an album that features industry giants such as Masekela, Lucky Dube, Joe McBride, Vusi Mahlasela, Thandiswa Mazwai, Phuzekhemisi, Zap Mama and Emmylou Harris, marked their 45 years in the industry and 20 years since Graceland.

It achieved two Grammy nominations.

In 2014, at the age of 72, Shabalala announced his retirement from performing as a full-time musician, citing health challenges that had come with advanced age.

"I need to take it easy and heal first before I can perform again. If I could help it, I will buy myself new limbs," he said jokingly.

But he was able to fly to the US to collect the group's fourth Grammy for Singing for Peace Around the World (2013), an album dedicated to President Mandela and the last he recorded.

As second-generation members of this illustrious group, his sons Sibongiseni, Thulani, Thamsanqa and Msizi Shabalala have matured into accomplished singers, performers and leaders in their own right. They have accepted his weighty baton with a sense of duty and responsibility and have taken the group to new heights.

More significantly, they have bagged their fifth Grammy for their latest album, Shaka Zulu Revisited (2017), released to pay tribute to the founder and to mark the 30th anniversary of the original album.

Joseph Shabalala leaves behind a peerless legacy that includes 60 albums, numerous awards and an incredible cultural treasure that continues to touch the world with its artistry.